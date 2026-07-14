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Fewer than 1% of Jamaica's beaches are accessible to the public

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
Sunbathers walk along a badly eroding patch of resort-lined crescent beach in Negril in western Jamaica. (David McFadden/AP)
David McFadden/AP
Sunbathers walk along a badly eroding patch of resort-lined crescent beach in Negril in western Jamaica. (David McFadden/AP)

Jamaica, famous for it’s beautiful beaches and culture, is a hot destinations for many American vacationers. However, a private sector-fueled monopoly means fewer than 1% of the country’s beaches are freely accessible for the public.

Host Tiziana Dearing speaks to Devon Taylor, co-founder of Jamaica Beach Birthright Environmental Movement, about what needs to change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom