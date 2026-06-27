Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Laverne Cox; Comic Ali Siddiq

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Laverne Cox wrote her memoir because "one more human story out there can help": For more than a decade, actor Laverne Cox has been one of the most visible trans women in America. But the Orange Is the New Black star says she spent most of her childhood keeping herself hidden.

Comic Ali Siddiq makes peace with the past in My Father: As a kid with an aching tooth, Siddiq remembers his dad treating it with cocaine he'd stashed in a Cool Whip container. Now Siddiq pays homage to his dad in the comedy special My Father.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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