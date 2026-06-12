Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate. Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois. Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources. Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.