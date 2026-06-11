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Arbitrator: WIU layoff of faculty librarians violated collective bargaining agreement

Tri States Public Radio | By Rich Egger
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:45 AM CDT
The Western Illinois University faculty librarians laid off include (left to right) Jeff Hancks, Michael Lorenzen, Krista Bowers Sharpe, Julia Thompson, Sean Cordes, Michelle Holschuh Simmons, Brian Clark, and Hunter Dunlap. A ninth librarian chose to remain anonymous.
courtesy photo
The Western Illinois University faculty librarians laid off include (left to right) Jeff Hancks, Michael Lorenzen, Krista Bowers Sharpe, Julia Thompson, Sean Cordes, Michelle Holschuh Simmons, Brian Clark, and Hunter Dunlap. A ninth librarian chose to remain anonymous.

Western Illinois University laid off all nine of its faculty librarians, effective one year ago. But an arbitrator has now ruled the administration violated a collective bargaining agreement when it let go of those workers and two other bargaining unit professionals.

"We have maintained from the very beginning that the institution had violated the contract," said John Miller, President of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100, which represents the workers.

He said the administration made a "bad decision" that harmed students, faculty, and the community.

The arbitrator's order entitles the employees to back pay and requires the university to reinstate the workers, if they wish to return to their positions.

"We're happy to see them being brought back, even if it did take us a year to get them back," Miller said.

Miller said the case is an illustration of the mistakes that can happen when the state fails to adequately fund higher education.

"You have an institution who's in a crisis mode, and they are looking for a solution to a problem in a crisis without thinking about the long-term implications and whether or not they can contractually do this," he said.

Story update with the administration's statement in response to the ruling:

"Western Illinois University continues to collaborate with UPI leadership to strengthen the university and its community. WIU continues to participate in the collaborative arbitration process and has no further comment on pending contractual and personnel matters."

The faculty librarians received layoff notices in 2024 as the WIU administration worked to close a multi-million-dollar budget gap. More than 100 people from across campus received layoff notices that summer.

The layoffs for the library faculty took effect in mid-May 2025.

During their final year on the job, the librarians created a series of short YouTube videos called Library Magic to explain their role in the institution.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story.  TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department, please consider making a financial contribution.

Copyright 2026 Tri States Public Radio
Education Desk
Rich Egger
Rich is the News Director at Tri States Public Radio. Rich grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago but now calls Macomb home. Rich has a B.A in Communication Studies with an Emphasis on Radio, TV, and Film from Northern Illinois University. Rich came to love radio in high school where he developed his “news nerdiness” as he calls it. Rich’s high school had a radio station called WFVH, which he worked at for a couple years. In college, Rich worked at campus station WKDI for three years, spinning tunes and serving at various times as General Manager, Music Director and Operations Manager. Before being hired as Tri States Public Radio’s news director in 1998, Rich worked professionally in news at WRMN-AM/WJKL-FM in Elgin and WJBC-AM in Bloomington. In Rich’s leisure time he loves music, books, cross-country skiing, rooting for the Cubs and Blackhawks, and baking sugar frosted chocolate bombs. His future plans include “getting some tacos.”
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