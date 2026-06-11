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The Teddy Bear Doctor treats stuffies in need of care

NPR | By Hosts,
Gabriel J. SánchezSarah Handel
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:15 PM CDT

Ruth Hasman's home in British Columbia is known as the teddy bear hospital -- a place where stuffies in need of repair receive the TLC they need.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]