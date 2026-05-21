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Some North Carolina swing voters think Trump is out of touch

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT

As Democrats fight to take back the Senate in 2026, North Carolina is a key state to watch. Public opinion strategist Rich Thau spoke this week with a dozen North Carolinians who voted for former President Joe Biden in 2020, then switched to President Trump in 2024.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Thau, who runs the firm Engagious.

Editor’s note:  Engagious hosts focus groups for the Swing Voter Project, an NPR editorial partner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom