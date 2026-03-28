Charlie Puth explores the ghosts of his cringey past on new album "Whatever's Clever"

ADRIAN MA, HOST:

The way that Charlie Puth describes his creative process is almost like he's engaged in solving some kind of sonic puzzle.

CHARLIE PUTH: I usually hear the entire song completely done in my head, and then it's a matter of reverse engineering it.

MA: He's what you might call a musical polymath - a composer, a singer, a master of multiple instruments and music theory. And in addition to being a chart-topping musician, Charlie Puth - or Professor Puth as he sometimes goes by online - he's kind of become known as a pop-star music teacher.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PUTH: Making a song is just like making a cake. The cake has layers. We'll start with the first layer, the bass. And maybe you want to add some strawberry puree to that spongecake. The added strawberries would be the electric guitar. And now it's time to add our third layer, the piano. Here's the entire song cake.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHANGES")

PUTH: (Singing) There's been some changes in our life. I can feel the distance...

MA: That track, by the way, is off Charlie Puth's latest album called "Whatever's Clever!" And the more you listen to it, the more it seems that Puth is really trying to evoke a specific era.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHANGES")

PUTH: (Singing) I don't know why there's been some changes...

MA: When I listen to this album, I feel like I am plunged into the '80s. It has that montage energy, like, suddenly, all these things are happening. You have the snare drums that go, whack.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHARLIE PUTH AND KENNY G SONG, "CRY")

PUTH: Yeah.

MA: And then it's echo for days, and you have, like, gospel choirs.

PUTH: Yeah.

MA: Kenny G even makes an appearance.

PUTH: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHARLIE PUTH AND KENNY G SONG, "CRY")

MA: What's going on here?

PUTH: I would describe the album as being delightfully on the nose. What's funny is that the music usually happens first in my head. But for this album, it was about what I would be singing about, which would happen first, and then the music would follow. It just felt good to - writing a - that song you mentioned is called "Cry" featuring Kenny G, and it's about emotions and not being afraid to show those emotions.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CRY")

PUTH: (Singing) It doesn't matter. You don't have to ever keep it all inside. Cry, cry, cry.

And it just, for whatever reason, felt really good to put a huge gated snare kind of nudging to that transitional production time of 1989, going into the '90s.

MA: There's, like, a strong current of, I guess, compassion or earnestness that comes across. It's as if you are trying to kind of put your arm around somebody and say, like, everything will be OK, right? And maybe...

PUTH: Yeah.

MA: ...It's just because I'm picking up on some of the lyrics. Like, on one song...

PUTH: Yeah.

MA: In the chorus, you say, don't beat yourself up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEAT YOURSELF UP")

PUTH: (Singing) ...And on. But it's OK. Please don't beat yourself up, oh, whatever you do 'cause it doesn't do nothing but just break you in two.

MA: Where is all this coming from? Like, do you have somebody specific in mind when you're singing these words?

PUTH: Yes. That would be myself. That would be myself 'cause in the 10 years that I've been really fortunate to be in this music industry, there were a lot of mistakes along the way and a lot of wrong things I said in interviews because I was just so certain that my music wasn't good enough to stand on its own.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEAT YOURSELF UP")

PUTH: (Singing) You've got a voice, got a voice. It belongs in this world. So hear me out, hear me out, hear me out. How do you feel now? Please don't beat yourself up.

And I could beat myself up and be like that's - now you're 34, and you should've acted the way you act now. But it's just - that's kind of useless thinking. I'm here because of mistakes I've made. Gosh, that song has a big fat snare drum in it too.

MA: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEAT YOURSELF UP")

PUTH: (Singing) Live one more day.

MA: There is a strong sense of humor throughout this album.

PUTH: Yeah.

MA: Even when you're singing about some dark things like death. What's behind that impulse?

PUTH: I know you're asking me questions, but now I'm asking you questions.

MA: Yeah, yeah.

PUTH: Have you ever seen the show "Friends" or "Seinfeld?"

MA: I have.

PUTH: Even "Full House" there - when they were talking about heavy subject matter at times, they would have the sad music playing. And then Uncle Joey would crack a joke and make everybody feel better to break the ice a little bit. That's - the reason why I'm saying that is because I do talk about death. I do talk about organizing interventions for people who I love and who need them at the time and just stuff I've never sung about.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WASHED UP")

PUTH: (Singing) Even when you're washed up on the lowest tide, you never ask for help, even when it's time. If you're washed up on a lonely night, I'll be the first one there until you say you're all right.

In order for me to get there, there needs to be a little bit of not ha-ha funny comic relief, but, yeah, in "Washed Up," a song about organizing that intervention, you have some trumpets that sound like (imitating trumpet sound).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WASHED UP")

PUTH: (Singing) And when you surface...

It's like game show walking-out music. That's the nudge. That's the comedic nudge there.

MA: It's like a little bit of catharsis, maybe?

PUTH: Yes. That's a good word. That's a good word to describe it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WASHED UP")

PUTH: (Singing) ...When it's time. If you're washed up on a lonely night, I'll be the first one there until you say you're all right.

MA: So continuing in that vein, we should establish that you were pretty cringe in the past.

PUTH: Yes.

MA: Which is not me saying that, but it's actually you singing that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I USED TO BE CRINGE")

PUTH: (Singing) I, I used to be cringe just so I could fit in.

You can say that, by the way.

MA: OK. We've confirmed that with Charlie Puth. You used to be cringe, and I think a lot of people, when they think about things they've done in the past that made them cringe, they would rather forget them. But you decided, no, I'm going to immortalize them in song. What gives?

PUTH: Well, that's kind of what started off the whole album in that conversation. And I just - I'm finally just - I'm not trying to be cool anymore. I'm trying to show the world how important it is to make music. And, yeah, I trip over my words sometimes, and I'm not the best speaker in interviews. And I get excited about chord changes and people liking chord changes, and I don't care anymore that that is not, like, the evasive artist. If - I'm not that kind of artist. I'm the passionate music teacher, and that's who I'm finally leaning into.

MA: So you're not cringe anymore?

PUTH: Well, I think you're always cringe (laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I USED TO BE CRINGE")

PUTH: (Singing) I burned more than one bridge. Please forgive me if you're able.

MA: We've been talking with Charlie Puth, whose new album is "Whatever's Clever!" Charlie, thank you so much for taking the time.

PUTH: Thank you for taking the time. It really means a lot.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHARLIE PUTH SONG, "I USED TO BE CRINGE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.