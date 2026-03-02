© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Once tortured in an Iranian prison, Shirin Nariman talks about Supreme Leader Khamenei's death

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
A poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, right, and the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who were both killed during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign, lays on a motorcycle amid debris left by a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Vahid Salemi/AP
A poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, right, and the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who were both killed during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign, lays on a motorcycle amid debris left by a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Former Iranian prisoner and human rights activist Shirin Nariman is watching developments in Iran closely. As a supporter of the National Council of Iran Resistance, Nariman is hoping that the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his advisors will pave the road for democracy and human rights in the country.

Host Robin Young talks to her about the situation in Iran and its reverberations around the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Nation-World
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Stories