University of Illinois campuses raising tuition and fees | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published January 16, 2026 at 6:15 AM CST
First Listen for Friday, Jan. 16, 2025:

- The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has voted to raise the tuition and fees at all campuses, including UIS, starting this fall.

- Peter Medlin reports on the whiplash that occurred for those dealing with mental health and substance use programs. Federal funding cuts announced Wednesday were reversed a day later.

- Authorities say a woman died after she jumped from an overpass along Interstate-55 near Litchfield this week.

- Springfield Clinic has announced a new CEO who will start the job in March.

- Two top Democrats said they are willing to discuss minor changes to the SAFE-T Act.

Sean Crawford
