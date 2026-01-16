University of Illinois campuses raising tuition and fees | First Listen

First Listen for Friday, Jan. 16, 2025:

- The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has voted to raise the tuition and fees at all campuses, including UIS, starting this fall.

- Peter Medlin reports on the whiplash that occurred for those dealing with mental health and substance use programs. Federal funding cuts announced Wednesday were reversed a day later.

- Authorities say a woman died after she jumped from an overpass along Interstate-55 near Litchfield this week.

- Springfield Clinic has announced a new CEO who will start the job in March.

- Two top Democrats said they are willing to discuss minor changes to the SAFE-T Act.