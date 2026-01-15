Illinois congresswoman introduces articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

- Congresswoman Robin Kelly of Chicago officially filed article of impeachment against the DHS Secretary following controversial ICE activity.

- The U.S. Supreme Court sides with Mike Bost in a lawsuit over mail-in ballots. The case can now proceed at the district court level.

- A Chicago suburb has hired Rod Blagojevich to lobby on its behalf in an effort to obtain federal infrastructure money.

- A deceased individual was found along I-55 bear Litchfield Thursday. The investigation is continuing.