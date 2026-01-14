Pritzker talks about the Bears' push for a new stadium | First Listen
First Listen for Weds. Jan. 14, 2026:
- Gov. JB Pritzker said he has been meeting with the Chicago Bears leadership about helping the team as as it pushes for a new stadium. But Pritzker has stopped short of taxpayers funding the project.
- More groups want to intervene in the Trump Administration lawsuit seeking Illinois voter data.
- The Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether employees should be paid for work-related activities when they are off the clock.
- A longtime LGBTQ+ lobbyist and advocate has died.
- A police chase in Menard County leads to two arrests.