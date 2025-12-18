Lone FCC Democrat warns of political pressure on media if agency loses independence

Updated December 18, 2025 at 9:46 AM CST

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr drew fresh scrutiny Wednesday after he told senators the agency is not an independent government body and stood by the FCC's investigations into various news outlets and broadcasters.

Testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee, Carr said the FCC's actions are justified because the "Supreme Court has said that the FCC enforcing the public interest standard on licensees is not a violation of the First Amendment or censorship." Carr also said the FCC is not formally an independent agency, arguing that commissioners can be removed by the president.

Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said Carr's remarks reinforced broader concerns that he is using the agency to intimidate journalists and media organizations critical of President Trump.

The lone Democrat on the FCC, Anna M. Gomez, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden and also testified before the committee, rejected Carr's interpretation. She said Congress deliberately structured the FCC as an independent agency to shield broadcast regulation from political pressure.

Speaking with NPR's Morning Edition, Gomez warned that weakening the FCC's independence could allow political interference to shape media oversight and threaten press freedom.

