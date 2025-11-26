© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Thanksgiving!

Application deadline for the Community Voices Co-Host/Producer opening is Dec. 8. Click to apply.

Medicinal cannabis benefits fall short of expectations, new study finds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 26, 2025 at 10:46 AM CST
Marijuana plants are seen at a growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. (Hans Pennink/AP)
Hans Pennink/AP
Marijuana plants are seen at a growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. (Hans Pennink/AP)

A new review of scientific evidence of the medical benefits of cannabis finds no evidence that it helps with the three top conditions for which people use it: pain, anxiety and insomnia. And while it does seem to help with nausea and vomiting and several other afflictions, researchers also note that side effects, including cardiac risks, should be weighed before using cannabinoids for medical treatments.

Dr. Kevin Hill, one of the authors of “Therapeutic Use of Cannabis and Cannabinoids,” joins host Deb Becker to talk about the findings and their significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom