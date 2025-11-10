The cruise industry is rebounding after pandemic slump

After a rocky period during the pandemic, business is booming for the cruise industry. New data out from AAA projects a record 21.7 million Americans will embark on a cruise in 2026.

For a look at how the industry turned around bad fortune during the pandemic and the state of the industry now, host Don Gonyea speaks to Richard Tribou, an editor with the Orlando Sentinel, where he covers the cruise industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR