First Listen

Sean Grayson testifies as the case could go to the jury today | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 28, 2025 at 6:15 AM CDT
First Listen for Tuesday Oct. 24, 2025.

- Former Sangamon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson took the stand as the man accused of murdering Sonya Massey could soon learn his fate.

- Several candidates lined up in Springfield Monday to file nominating petitions.

- U.S. House Minority Leader Jeffries was in Springfield to make a Democratic push for redistricting.

- UIS unions ask for a mediator as they say contract talks with the school are failing to make progress.

