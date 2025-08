In February, Sean Ono Lennon won his first Grammy award for Best Boxed Set or Limited Edition Package with his new edition of “Mind Games,” his late father John Lennon’s 1973 album.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s December 2024 conversation with Ono Lennon about his father’s legacy and the album, which got mixed reviews when it was initially released.

