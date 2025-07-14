© 2025 NPR Illinois
Highway Patrol in Florida allowed to enforce immigration crackdown

WBUR
Published July 14, 2025 at 11:32 AM CDT

Across the country, sweeping immigration enforcement is taking many forms, including traffic and highway stops. In Florida, the state Highway Patrol is now authorized to conduct immigration enforcement. The Trump administration says these types of partnerships are vital to carrying out mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. For many migrants, the crackdown on roadways has led to new ways of getting around.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd reports.

Tags
Nation-World
