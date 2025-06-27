© 2025 NPR Illinois
Cuts under the Trump administration have gutted the PEPFAR program

By Darian Woods
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:11 AM CDT

In 2003 George W. Bush set up the global health initiative PEPFAR in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.  Over the last couple of decades, it's saved millions of lives for relatively little money. But cuts under the Trump administration have gutted the program. An estimated 70,000 people have died already due to the cutbacks.  We speak to journalist Jon Cohen who visited Eswatini and Lesotho to learn about the suspended program's effects on the ground.

