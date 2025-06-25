Brazilian tourist found dead after falling from an Indonesian volcano

SAO PAULO — A young Brazilian hiker who fell hundreds of meters from the ridge of a towering Indonesian volcano and was trapped there for almost four days was found dead on Tuesday, Brazil's government said. For days, millions of people in Brazil had watched, posted and prayed as rescuers tried to locate her.

The tourist, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, began summiting on June 21 Mount Rinjani, an active 12,224-foot volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok, with a guide and five other foreigners when she fell some 1,968 feet, Indonesian authorities said.

"No signs of life were found," said Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.

Marins' family in Brazil confirmed her death.

The Indonesian rescue team said it found Marins' body beside a crater using a thermal drone after four days of intensive searches complicated by extremely harsh terrain and weather.

The difficult conditions and limited visibility delayed the evacuation process, Syafii said, as the rescue team climbed carrying Marins' body to Sembalun basecamp but would have to wait until Wednesday for transport to a police hospital.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry called her death a tragedy and said that the country's embassy in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, had coordinated the rescue with local authorities.

Marins' ordeal has riveted her home country, Brazil, with millions following the dramatic search-and-rescue efforts since news broke of her fall.

Authorities did not say when exactly she died.

Adding to the frenzy in Brazil over her ordeal, Brazil's embassy in Jakarta had accused the Indonesian government of fabricating Marins' rescue and misinforming her family that she had been located and given food and water just hours after her fall.

There was no immediate response from the Indonesian government on that claim.

Indonesia's island of Lombok lies east of Jakarta and neighbors the island of Bali. Mount Rinjani, the country's second-tallest peak, is a popular destination for trekkers.

In an Instagram post, Marins' family thanked the many Brazilians who had prayed for their daughter's safety.

Marins, a dancer who lived in Niteroi, outside Rio de Janeiro, had been traveling across Asia since February, her family said. She had visited the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand before reaching Indonesia.

