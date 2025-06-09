What are the legal issues behind Trump's use of the National Guard in LA?

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

California congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat, told NPR she worries President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops was aimed at scaring people, not quelling unrest.

MAXINE WATERS: I don't see any reason for it other than Donald Trump trying to intimidate and frighten and live up to his promise to MAGA people that he was going to deport millions of immigrants. We know that he doesn't like Los Angeles. We know that because it's a sanctuary city, that he's going to continue to try to target us.

FADEL: So what does the Constitution have to say about all this? Hina Shamsi directs the ACLU's National Security Project and is on the line now to give us her perspective. Good morning, and thank you for being on the program.

HINA SHAMSI: Good morning, good to be with you.

FADEL: So what gives the president the authority to go against the governor's wishes and deploy the National Guard?

SHAMSI: Well, that's just the problem. The president may have rare and extraordinary authority to domestically deploy the military, but that's reserved for genuine emergencies like an extreme situation of an actual war or an armed rebellion or to enforce federal laws of civil agencies and courts aren't functioning. But that's not what we have here in this situation. What President Trump did in invoking a statute in a very novel way, without geographic limitations, is a dangerous abuse of power. It's putting Americans in danger. It's creating legal and ethical jeopardy for troops. And very importantly, also, it's really recklessly undermining our foundational democratic principle that the military should not be policing civilians.

FADEL: You said without geographical locations, do you expect this to happen in other parts of the country or worry about that?

SHAMSI: Well, it is a real concern because - and we're worried that this isn't just about the protests in Los Angeles. The terms of the presidential memo issued on Saturday night, don't place a geographic limit and leave the time limit of deployment up to the discretion of the Secretary of Defense. So the concern is that the president is attempting to write himself a blank check to use the military not only in Los Angeles but in other places where people are exercising their constitutionally-protected rights to speak out against dangerous ICE raids that are snatching their neighbors from their communities.

FADEL: Now, the administration is saying they're just implementing their immigration policy. Now, this hasn't happened since the 1960s, and at that time, President Johnson federalized the Guard in Alabama to protect civil rights demonstrators. Is this moment in Los Angeles comparable at all?

SHAMSI: Absolutely not. So in the modern era, we leave sort of law enforcement and constitutional approaches to protest for state and local law enforcement. Now, when we're talking about the Civil Rights era - well, let me give you one clear example, for example from say, 1958. There, President Eisenhower invoked the Insurrection Act, which hasn't happened yet in this circumstance. But anyway, the president invoked the Insurrection Act and deployed federal troops in Arkansas to enforce the Supreme Court's Brown v. Board decision and guard the Little Rock Nine against a racist and violent mob. And there, the president acted after the governor had himself deployed the National Guard to support segregationists in defiance of the Supreme Court's decision.

Here it's very different. Here, officials at all levels of California - all California officials have said that they were capably handling the protests. The LAPD even reported the protests had remained peaceful and commended those who were exercising their First Amendment rights responsibly, and the president deployed the National Guard over the objection of the governor without clear congressional authority - and that is a very dangerous move.

FADEL: Now, what changes having the National Guard on the ground when it comes to the rights of protesters?

SHAMSI: Nothing. And I really want to emphasize that. It doesn't matter what uniform they wear. The Constitution and in particular, the First Amendment applies, and troops conduct is governed by strict constitutional limits. But here's the problem. Federalized troops, federal troops themselves, this is not what they're trained for, and the concern is that this escalatory response creates not just legal and ethical jeopardy for troops, like I said, but exacerbates and creates real likelihood that harm and risk to civilians will occur. Military personnel are not trained - generally trained to police civilians. So just - it escalates the foreseeable risks to protesters' constitutional rights, and they're really worried it could have deadly consequences.

FADEL: We heard our correspondent say the governor plans to sue. You mentioned that this is a very rarely used authority, but it sounds like it is legal, even if it's rare. So does he have any grounds to sue?

SHAMSI: Well, I think the legality is almost certain to be tested in the courts and on its face, the statute that the president invoked does not give him the authority that he is claiming in his Saturday night memorandum. It is unsurprising that the state would sue because the Constitution preserves to the state the state's ability to address unrest through the exercise of their police powers, and it generally prohibits the federal government from unilaterally deploying military personnel where no federal interest is genuinely threatened. And, you know, certainly, President Trump would claim federal interest to justify it. But I think there's a really strong argument that the president's claims are pretextual or false and not consistent with what the Constitution and laws permit.

FADEL: And really quickly, the Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said he's ready to mobilize the Marines, if needed. Has that ever happened before? Are there situations where that would be legal - Marines on U.S. streets as enforcement against Americans? We only have a few seconds.

SHAMSI: I think that threat should send a chill down our spines. There is absolutely no need for federal Marines who are not trained to police civilians. And what this does is really fray our democratic principles. Again, the military should not be playing this role.

FADEL: Hina Shamsi is the Director of the ACLU's National Security Project. Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.