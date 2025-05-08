'Just overjoyed': Augustinian priest reacts to new pope

Catholics around the world have a new pope.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was elected as the next leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday.

His chosen name? Pope Leo XIV.

There are two historic firsts coming from this papacy: he is the first pontiff from the United States and is also the first Augustinian friar to lead the church.

"We are speechless. We really are just overjoyed. When he appeared on that balcony, it was like seeing a family member step up there. And we're just so happy not just for him, but for the world," said Rev. Robert Hagan, prior provincial of the Province of St. Thomas of Villanova.

Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Newly elected Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd for the first time on Thursday.

Hagan spoke with All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly to share his perspective on this new era.

Hagan was studying to be an Augustinian when he first met the new pontiff. "He held the position I now have," Hagan said.

"I just found someone who was welcoming, who was not condescending, who didn't kind of flaunt his title or his office, who just wanted to know me."

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Mary Louise Kelly: Did it strike you today as you listened to him step out onto that balcony, addressing the massive crowd gathered at the Vatican that he chose to speak Italian, also Spanish, threw in some Latin today — I wonder, did that strike you as an intentional signal? You know, "Hey, I may be American, but I will be pope to the world."

Robert Hagan: I think it's just who he is. I don't know that he was trying to show off how many languages he knew. As much as this is just who he is. He is really bright. He looks for ways to connect with people through language, through culture, through humor. And so for him to do that, I think you're right. I mean, I think it did say to the world that this is someone that we all can relate to.

Kelly: Go back to your student days, can you share a memory of your specific interaction?

Hagan: We had dinner in the dining room together and we talked about normal things like, you know, the city of Chicago and Augustine. And he wanted to know what we were studying. And he just made a point of reaching out as a friend. And as Augustinians, a core value for Augustine, is friendship. We really can come to understand and meet the presence of God through friendship. And I think Leo XIV really embodies that and I certainly experienced it.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man waves an American flag on St. Peter's Square as the newly elected pope is announced Thursday.

Kelly: I did want to ask about that part of his biography that this is the first Augustinian pope. I mean, for those who are not Catholic, just briefly explain what that would mean, how that might distinguish Leo from his predecessors.

Hagan: Well, first of all, there are many different fraternities and sororities, if you will, within the Catholic Church. Pope Francis was a Jesuit. And we know Dominicans and Franciscans. We all have a particular charism where we take inspiration from, in our case, from Augustine, who in the late 300s, early 400s was a prolific writer and preacher. The values of what would be core foundational values for an Augustinian would be Veritas, Unitas, Caritas — truth, unity and love. And so, Leo XIV has been formed on those foundational values. Francis spoke a lot about synodality, to listen. I think Pope Leo XIV is someone who is also willing to listen to the voices on the margins.

