Things people forget to clean the most, according to cleaning experts

It's officially spring! For many, that means it's time for a deep clean.

It can be hard to keep track of everything that needs to be done, so we asked some cleaning experts what places people often forget to clean.

Kyshawn Lane, who runs the Instagram account "Weekly Home Check," walks people through checking their homes to make sure it is properly maintained.

Air conditioner filters

Lane says your air filter should be replaced every 1 to 3 months.

"Especially if you suffer from allergies as we're going into the springtime. So really creating a fresh environment in your home… our inside air can be three times worse than the air that's outside. So you definitely want to hone in on changing those filters to reduce pollutants, to reduce allergens and bacteria from the air."

Fridge coils

These are located at the back of your fridge, so this involves heavy lifting. Lane recommends vacuuming them once every six months.

"A lot of the time we're afraid to see what's behind our fridge, right? Because it's such an uninhabited area," Lane said. "This is an appliance that is not cheap, and so we want to make sure we get the lifespan out of it."

Fridge coils collect hair, dirt, and dust – especially if you are a pet owner. This can be a fire hazard. If you don't clean them, it can also increase your energy bill and your fridge also won't cool as efficiently. It can also lead to your fridge making loud noises or buzzing sounds.

Range hood filters

"The flames from the stovetop, if it comes near a greasy filter, it can ignite and cause a fire," warns Lane. . To prevent this, he recommends cleaning them every 1 to 3 months—especially if you cook frequently. Just pop out the filter and either run it through the dishwasher or soak it in warm, soapy water with a light scrub.

There are a few different kinds of filters that range hoods come in, Lane notes. "Charcoal filters are one example that cannot be washed and should be replaced. But I would always advise to check the manual of your specific range hood to see which kind you may have."

Dishwashers

Most dishwashers have a filter that should be cleaned every 1 to 3 months, depending on usage.

"Food can get stuck into the filter areas which can really impact its ability to clean, [and] can impact its ability to dry," Lane says.

Some filters pop out easily, while others require a screwdriver to remove, and sometimes it is bolted into the bottom of the dishwasher. Lane suggests checking your manual to see what they recommend for your dishwasher.

To prevent mold, mildew, and buildup, he recommends using vinegar and baking soda. "Vinegar is great at eliminating any bacteria, and baking soda as well for any smells. You really want to get in and take out the racks, the spray arms, and the filters…soak those in soapy water," he said. "That will also increase the lifespan of that dishwasher."

Drains

Lane flushes his drains with vinegar and baking soda every 1 to 3 months to prevent clogs.

He said the trick a lot of people forget is to cover the drain after pouring the baking soda and vinegar to trap the reaction. This helps push through any gunk stuck in the pipes.

A better way to declutter

Dana K. White, author of Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff, says people often start organizing in the wrong place.

"What I see happen is people get really inspired to declutter and they immediately go to an obscure place in the house. Like the linen closet or the top shelf of their closet," White explains. "The problem with that is you use your decluttering energy…and your house doesn't actually look or function any better."

She suggests using the "visibility rule."

"So if I am going to be decluttering, I'm going to go to the most visible space in my home. I'm going to go to the place where guests would enter, and that is where I'm going to use my decluttering energy, because I'm going to see and I'm going to benefit from the work that I've done."

According to White, many people don't think to declutter their front door area, but that is one of the best places to start.

