© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about federal funding of public media stations like NPR Illinois at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org #ProtectMyPublicMedia

The matriarch of one of Chicago's most powerful families has died | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:55 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Cindy Pritzker, a philanthropist who championed Chicago's public libraries and architecture, is dead at 101 years old

  • Neoga School District calls off school this week as it assesses tornado damage
  • Today is the 100th anniversary of the deadliest tornado recorded in U.S. history
  • A man is dead after jumping off a bridge on Springfield's north end
  • One legislator is proposing regulating the use of AI in health insurance claims
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles