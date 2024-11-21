Doctors Without Borders suspends operations in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Conditions are so violent in the capital of Haiti that Doctors Without Borders is pausing its work. The suspension of medical services at hospitals and mobile clinics comes after attacks on doctors and staff. So we have called Christophe Garnier, one of the Doctors Without Borders heads of mission in Haiti. Welcome to the program, sir.

CHRISTOPHE GARNIER: Good morning.

INSKEEP: What kinds of services were you providing up to now?

GARNIER: We are providing very large services coming from primary health care for people, pediatric, taking care of sexual violence, but we also provide some trauma care. And we are the only one providing a unit for burned people - big burn people.

INSKEEP: Oh, wow. I'm just thinking here. Pediatrics, you said, trauma, sexual violence - a wide range of services that you need to deal with. I want to note the obvious. Haiti is unstable. The capital seems to be ruled by gangs. But in your statement about pausing services, you specifically say that you face threats by police. What's happening?

GARNIER: Well, we were stopped by members of the police - so that's what they said - because they wanted to check our ambulance. And on 11 November, they took two of our patients, and they killed them near a hospital - a public hospital, and they threatened, aggressed our own staff. And this is something we cannot accept. And we had to suspend everything in order to send a message and to be sure we can find a solution to be able to continue our care and to be able to take care of the people in need.

INSKEEP: I want to make sure that I understand what you think happened here. Was this a targeted killing, meaning the police, in your view, were looking for these two individuals, found them, dragged them out of the ambulance and killed them?

GARNIER: They were - at least they took and then they pretend they recognized the two of the three - one did - one in our ambulance. That is quite impossible. And they took them. We think it's because of the area where they were living.

INSKEEP: Why is it significant that the police would allegedly be doing this and not some random gang?

GARNIER: Just because, I mean, the gang, or the GCO (ph), they don't stop us at checkpoint. And this one, that stopped us 100 meters from our hospital, and they ask us to follow them. So finally, they aggressed our staff, and they put some gas in the car. And they took the three patients and beaten them. And after, they took them away, and we could hear some shooting.

INSKEEP: I want to underline that, I mean, I've traveled a good bit of the world. I tend to go to countries that are troubled or war zones, and I often find Doctors Without Borders there. You have operated in many, many difficult environments around the world. And I know that your group has operated in Haiti under incredibly difficult circumstances for decades. What does it say that you've reached the point where you think you can't operate at all in Haiti, at least for the moment?

GARNIER: You're right. We are operating in quite a lot of very difficult countries and within conflict, but we always are the same. We want to be secured, and we want to make sure that our staff and our patients are safe. We are fully neutral. We are not part of the conflict, and we don't do politics. So our job is only to take care of the wounded people. And after, the justice can do its job, but it's not in our hands.

INSKEEP: I understand that you now would want some assurance of security. But given the chaotic situation, is there anyone who even can give you that assurance?

GARNIER: I don't think anyone can promise a hundred percent, but at least anyone - everyone can work on making sure we are secured.

INSKEEP: And so what are you hearing from the authorities or such authorities as exist?

GARNIER: Actually, we are - we have a good relation now, and they are very concerned by our suspension. So we do hope we can find a solution together. We are happy to collaborate.

INSKEEP: You're telling me that the authorities realize you're providing an essential service, and they'd like you to come back.

GARNIER: Completely, yes. And they realize, and they are concerned by the statement.

INSKEEP: OK. Christophe Garnier, head of mission in Haiti for the international group Doctors Without Borders, thanks so much.

GARNIER: Thanks to you. Bye-bye.

