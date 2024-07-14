Sunday Puzzle: A playful 'P' syllable challenge

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a two-syllable word, in which each syllable starts with the letter 'P.'

Ex. Father --> PAPA

Partner of salt Center of the eye Human beings Relating to Vatican affairs Shade akin to lavender Minister's spot when delivering a sermon Baby dog Flower that's the source of opium Dismiss as unimportant (hyph.) Something to write on Very poor person Dote on, as a child Slang for the "eye" Intention Intelligent sea creature Low grasslands of South America Affecting a sense of self-importance Necessity for traveling abroad One means of completing online purchases Something waved by a cheerleader



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something in two words (7,5) that you might take camping. The phrase has seven consonants, which are all different and appear in alphabetical order through the phrase. What camping item is this?

Challenge answer: Tallahassee --> A seashell

Winner: Leslea Smith of Hillsboro, Oregon

This week's challenge: This weekend I'm at the 184th convention of the National Puzzlers' League, in Dallas. It's a four-day event of word puzzles and games shared with about 160 fellow enthusiasts. One of these is Sandy Weisz, of Chicago, who sent me this puzzle: Think of a famous actor and a famous actress who co-starred in a classic movie of the past. The actress's first name, when reversed, and the actor’s last name, spelled forward, are similar romantic gifts. Who are these film stars?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 18th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

