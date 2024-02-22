The News Roundup - Domestic

This week the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos were children, establishing a legal precedent that will affect reproductive rights in the state. The court argued that the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.”

The Biden administration is weighing action to make it more difficult for migrants at the southern border to pass initial screenings for asylum; and to make it easier for those who don’t pass the screening to be deported.

In election news, the Biden election campaign continued to amass cash. The president raised $42 million during the month of January. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said the amount was “an indisputable show of strength to start the election year.”

