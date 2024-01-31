Louisiana court greenlights new plastic plant in Cancer Alley

A Louisiana appeals court has reversed the decision of a judge in the state that blocked the building of a new plastic plant along the lower Mississippi River.

The $9.4 billion Sunshine Project from Taiwanese chemical giant Formosa Plastics will now go ahead. If it comes to fruition, it will be the country’s largest plastic plant.

The news has been unpopular with the largely Black, poor residents of the area who already face heightened health risks due to the hundreds of plants already operating in the area that spew out toxic pollution.

Lylla Younes, staff writer at Here & Now editorial partner Grist, joins host Scott Tong for more on the project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.