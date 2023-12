Warner Bros. and Discovery have held early talks with Paramount Global to discuss a potential merger. Such a merger would be a huge shift in the entertainment industry and is a further sign of consolidation in a year that has seen streaming weaken.

Host Scott Tong speaks to MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent Ali Velshi for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.