A major encampment of unhoused people in Phoenix is gone. What happens now?

Published November 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
In an aerial view, people walk through a section of the 'The Zone', Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with KJZZ’s Katherine Davis Young about the closure of The Zone, an encampment of unhoused people that city officials finished clearing out this week.

And Clayson speaks with Dr. Robert Fauer, the executive director of Street Medicine Phoenix, about the organization’s work treating unhoused people in the city.

