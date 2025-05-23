© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: The looming budget questions

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBrenden Moore
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:43 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

With less money expected for the next fiscal year, Illinois lawmakers are caught trying to find ways to cut spending, raise revenue or a combination of both.

Add to the mix a concern over how much federal money will come in and the effects of a potential trade war. It's a difficult task ahead as the state's general assembly is set to adjourn its spring session at the end of the month.

We talk about the budget, some legislation that is on its way to the governor and is the Democratic primary field for U.S. Senate now set?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises state government reporter Brenden Moore.
