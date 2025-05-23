© 2025 NPR Illinois
Hymnody of Earth: A weekend of music and nature with the Springfield Choral Society

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:35 PM CDT
The Springfield Choral Society performs at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Springfield Choral Society
The Springfield Choral Society performs at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The Springfield Choral Society is hosting a weekend of uplifting music with a festival titled “Hymnody of Earth.” Conductor Jacobsen Woolen and musicians Malcolm Dalglish and Carolyn Koebel spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming performances. Dalglish is also the composer behind “Hymnody of Earth.” The three share the inspiration behind the weekend of events and how they plan to blend music and nature in the experience.

 

Hymnody of Earth: Concert Performance

Friday, May 30, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church

 

Dulcimer Recital and Singing Hike

Saturday, May 31, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Adams Wildlife Sanctuary at the Illinois Audubon Society

 

Abridged Hymnody and Nature Activities

Sunday, June 1, 2 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Gardens Nature Center

 

For more information visit: https://www.springfieldchoralsociety.org/post/hymnody-of-earth-may-30-june-1
Arts & Life world music
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
