'Maus' author Art Spiegelman on book banning

The American Library Association has dubbed next week, Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, as Banned Book Week, a time to celebrate reading and fight censorship. One author targeted by book banning is Pulitzer Prize winner Art Spiegelman, who wrote the graphic novel “Maus” as a memoir of his family’s experiences during the time of Nazi Germany.

Spiegelman speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about writing long comics and about the potent irony of having a book about the rise of the Nazis being banned.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.