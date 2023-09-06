© 2023 NPR Illinois
Interstate travel is the next target of abortion rights opponents

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
Pro-life demonstrators march during the "Right To Life" rally on January 15, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Pro-life demonstrators march during the "Right To Life" rally on January 15, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

In the 15 months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 15 states have banned abortion and almost a dozen others have imposed restrictions on the procedure.

Nowadays, nearly 6 in 10 women live in a state that’s hostile to abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Recently, some conservative groups in states like Idaho and Texas have pushed to prevent people from traveling to get an abortion out-of-state.

It’s all happening as obstetrician-gynecologists report worsening maternal health care and say they’re feeling constrained in their ability to provide care in pregnancy-related medical emergencies.

What lengths are some conservative groups willing to go to restrict abortion? What say, if any, should states have in enforcing abortion restrictions through travel?

We convene a panel of experts to discuss.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Lauren Hamilton