Processing the Jacksonville shooting: One organizer reacts

Americans are once again struggling with the news of another racially motivated shooting. On Saturday a white gunman opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, and killed three Black people.

The gunman used slurs, had swastikas on his weapon and left behind racist writings. It’s the latest attack in a number of shootings that have specifically targeted Black people.

Host Robin Young hears from Kimberly Allen, CEO of 904WARD, an organization working to end racism in Jacksonville.

