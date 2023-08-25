New hearing test designed for Hmong speakers

The aging Hmong population in the U.S. has not been able to properly access hearing tests and treatment. That’s because hearing tests are offered in English or other widely spoken languages such as Spanish. But Wisconsin’s Hmong community now has access to a hearing test in their native language.

WUWM’s Lina Tran tells us how researchers in Wisconsin developed it.

