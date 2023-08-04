U.S. team hoping to hit form in Women's Soccer World Cup knockout round

The knock-out round of the Women’s Soccer World Cup begins Saturday. The U.S. is through but looked lackluster in two ties in the last week. B

Big teams have been ousted — such as two-time champions Germany. And some surprise packages are still in, Jamaica and South Africa among them.

Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of The Gist sports media brand and co-host of ‘The Gist of It’ podcast, joins host Tiziana Dearing to unpack the group stages and the games to come.

