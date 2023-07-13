Pharma company Novo Nordisk spent millions for doctors to promote Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic and four similar diabetes drugs that are also being used for weight loss, spent $11 million on travel and meals for thousands of doctors in 2022, federal records show.

Nick Florko, reporter for our partners at STAT, talks with host Robin Young about the ethical and legal questions this common practice raises and why the company is spending so much to talk to doctors about this type of drug.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.