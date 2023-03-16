The News Roundup – International

The Biden administration is demanding that the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok be sold. Otherwise, it risks a nationwide ban.

The Pakistani police were ordered by a court to halt the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday after authorities clashed with the former cricketer’s supporters outside his home.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that his country is safer than the U.S. He was responding to critics after four Americans were attacked by cartel gunmen, leaving two dead.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

