Today, the flag at the White House has been lowered to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Monterey Park, California.

Police say a man who shot and killed ten people and wounded 10 others at a dance hall is dead.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Rob Luna, the shooter died following a traffic stop in Torrance, California, on Sunday.

NPR’sNathan Rott joins us to talk about the latest.

