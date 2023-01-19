© 2023 NPR Illinois
Is it time to rethink how we care for dementia patients?

Published January 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
Elderly spectators needing a walking aid arrive to attend a concert specifically tailored to people living with dementia at the Wiener Musikverein in Vienna on December 5, 2022. (ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images)
Is there a better way to care for dementia patients? And what might that look like?

“I think it really focuses on what’s the day-to-day life and looking at this balance between safety and freedom,” Dr. Tia Powell says.

And that’s exactly what the Netherlands did when they opened up the first-ever “dementia village” where residents can live freely despite their memory loss.

“Officially, it’s a nursing home, so we offer highly complex care, skilled nursing. But it does not look anything like a nursing home,” Iris Van Slooten says.

The village has its own restaurant, pub, theater, and even a supermarket.

Today, On Point: Dementia. Shifting the focus from cure to care.

Guests

Iris Van Slooten, advisor at Be Advice, an advisory board of the Vivium Care Group – a care provider in the Netherlands with multiple locations for people living with severe dementia.

Dr. Tia Powell, author of Dementia Reimagined: Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End. Professor of psychiatry and bioethics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. (@tiapowell)

Also Featured

Meg Ounsworth Steere, whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2013.

Emily Roberts, associate professor of interior design at Oklahoma State University, who is working on a project to repurpose closed malls in the U.S. for dementia villages.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

