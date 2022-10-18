© 2022 NPR Illinois
Outlander star Sam Heughan reflects on the 'Waypoints' of his life in new memoir

Published October 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
"Waypoints: My Scottish Journey" cover. (Courtesy of Voracious)
"Waypoints: My Scottish Journey" cover. (Courtesy of Voracious)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with “Outlander” star Sam Heughan. In his new memoir “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey” Heughan reflects on his journey to becoming a successful actor while hiking Scotland’s West Highland Way. The book comes out on Oct. 25.

Actor Sam Heughan appears at the 92 Street Y to discuss his book “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey.” (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

