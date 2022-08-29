Remembering Paul Monti, whose love for his son inspired 'I Drive Your Truck'

The Massachusetts man whose love for his soldier son inspired Lee Brice’s award-winning song “I Drive Your Truck” has died. After Paul Monti’s son Jared was killed in Afghanistan in 2006, Paul began his quest to honor Jared and others who served. He started Operation Flags For Vets, decorating soldiers’ graves with flags on Memorial and Veterans Day. But it was during an interview with former Here & Now producer Alex Ashlock that he spoke the words that may become his lasting legacy.

Ashlock joins host Lisa Mullins to talk about Paul Monti’s charity work, his impact and the song that his love inspired.

Paul Monti and the truck (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)

Jared Monti grave (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)

