The deaths of migrants in San Antonio has put a spotlight on the immigration issue

By John Burnett
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT

The deaths of 53 smuggled in a semi-truck in Texas have thrown immigration into headlines ahead of midterms. Republicans blame Biden for loosening Trump's policies. Immigrant advocates fault Title 42.

