New York Times book critic Dwight Garner finds illumination in the works of refugees
With the news of millions fleeing the war in Ukraine, New York Times’ book critic Dwight Garner has been turning to the literature of refugees for illumination.
He shares some of what he found with host Lisa Mullins.
- “Tristia (Sorrow)” by Ovid
- “The Odyssey” by Homer
- “Crime and Punishment” by Fyodor Dostoevsky
- “Afterparties” by Anthony Veasna So
- “The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen
- “Conversations About Home (at the Deportation Center)” by Warsan Shire, from “The Penguin Book of Migration Literature: Departures, Arrivals, Generations, Returns” edited by Dohra Ahmad
- “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith
- “Being Brought from Africa to America – The Best of Phyllis Wheatley” by Phyllis Wheatley
- “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” by Milan Kundera
