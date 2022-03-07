© 2022 NPR Illinois
How Ukrainian and Russian Americans are supporting victims of the invasion

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST
Svetlana Suvorova and Andrey, who only gave first name, hold signs as people gather for a rally in support of Ukraine on the Brighton Beach Boardwalk in New York City.
Thousands of people attended rallies in support of Ukraine in cities across the United States over the weekend.

According to the latest Census figures, there are more than a millionUkrainian-Americans livingin the U.S.

Mariya Soroka is the president of Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit organization based in New York City that advocates for Democracy and human rights in the country.

“Ukraine right now is the strongest nation in the world. We are fighting the [Russian] army in  for over a week. And we are winning. We are winning because of our army, because of our President, because of our grandparents and because of our friends all over the world.”

We hear from a panel of Ukrainian and Russian American leaders supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

You can find a list of other verified, charitable organization supporting the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine here.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

