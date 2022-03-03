© 2022 NPR Illinois
Why Canadian doctors are prescribing National Parks passes and time in nature

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST
The Yoho River flows through Yoho National Park in Canada's stretch of the Rocky Mountains, straddling the border of British Columbia and Alberta. (Adam Kealoha Causey/AP)
Nothing’s better than the doctor saying you’re fully healthy. But a close second is them prescribing time in nature — including a free National Parks Pass.

In Canada, that dream is a reality. Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver-based family physician and director of the Park Prescriptions Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

