Kharkiv bombardment in Ukraine kills civilians, children as Russian tank convoy advances on Kyiv

On Tuesday, Russian forces bombarded a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killing nearly a dozen people including several children.

The city remains under Ukrainian control but is now surrounded by Russian troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced the bombings Tuesday in an address to the European Parliament as he urged European countries to help his country.

The attacks in Kharkiv played out as a 40-mile long convoy of Russian tanks and vehicles heads toward the capital Kyiv.

Washinton Post reporter Isabelle Khurshudyan is in Dnipro, about three hours from Kharkiv and joins host Scott Tong to talk about the latest in the region.

