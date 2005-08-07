A Final Farewell to Newsman Peter Jennings

ABC reporter and anchor Peter Jennings died Sunday at age 67 after a four-month battle with lung cancer. The intrepid journalist had helmed ABC's World News Tonight since 1983.

Jennings was born and raised in Canada, began his broadcasting career there, and in 1964 moved to the United States where he began his long association with ABC News. He became a U.S. citizen in 2003. (This interview originally aired Nov. 17, 1998.)

