/ / From left, Alexei Abrikosov, Anthony Leggett and Vitaly Ginzburg, who shared the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Three scientists win this year's Nobel Prize for physics for their work with superfluids and superconductivity. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences cites Alexei Abrikosov, Anthony Leggett and Vitaly Ginzburg for their theories. Hear NPR's David Kestenbaum.

