U.S. officials say several Iraqis suspected of being bodyguards of Saddam Hussein are in U.S. custody. Maj. Gen. Ray Odierno says U.S. forces "continue to tighten the noose" around the former Iraqi dictator. Earlier this week, Saddam's two eldest sons were killed in a gunfight with U.S. troops. Hear NPR's Ivan Watson.

Copyright 2003 NPR